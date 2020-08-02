1/
Irene Both Tatum
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Tatum, 97, of Suffolk, VA, passed away on July 30, 2020. She moved to Suffolk in 1963 and lived the next 50 years overlooking her beloved Nansemond River. She was born in Kassel, Germany to Erna and Alfred Both on March 26, 1923. After World War II, she met and married Aubrey S. Tatum, an American soldier. They married in 1946 and returned to America where she became a proud citizen. In Germany, Irene was an elementary school teacher and after the war, an interpreter for the US Army. She spent countless houses creating beautiful handwork. She was also an avid reader and an accomplished gardener. Her greatest passion was the protection of the environment and all of its inhabitants. Irene is survived by her son, Dr. James L. Tatum (Gail); daughter, Linda T. Johnson (Jesse); grandchildren, Jennifer Atkinson (Clay), Melissa Gaffney (Chris), Emily Tatum and Jesse J. "Tripp" Johnson III (Mary); four beautiful great grandchildren, Rachel, Hal, Eli and Jesse; sister, Waltraud Terzo; and niece, Janet Heath. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the many caregivers that became a part of her life in the past several years from Home Instead, especially Gwen Copeland and Betty Mazie, who became dear friends. A very special thank you to the family of Harmony at Harbour View for their loving care over the past seven years. Thank you Debra, Julie, Teresa, Beverly, Amanda and the list goes on. We will never forget you. Parr Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Memorial donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation or a charity of your choice. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 1, 2020
Linda and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. May you find comfort, peace and healing, whether near or far, from loved ones and dear friends. My sincere sympathies with love and affection. -Danny
Danny Eppperson
Friend
August 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Danny Epperson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved