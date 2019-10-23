|
|
Irene E. Nunneley, 85, passed away peacefully October 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
"Mimi" as she was affectionately known by her family, was born in Kellogg, MN to the late Alois and Hazel Yarolimek. "Mimi" loved traveling, working in her garden, taking care of wild birds and being with her family and friends. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory is: son, Tim Nunneley and wife Donna; daughter, Kelli Giordano and husband Tom; four grandchildren: Skylar Nunneley, Kacie and Emily Giordano, Jennifer Burtt-Henderson and Family; nephew, Russ Green; a beloved dog, "Snowball" as well as numerous extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Donald Nunneley.
A celebration of life will be held at time, 1:30 pm Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at AJ Gators. 1933 Sandbridge Rd. in Virginia Beach. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019