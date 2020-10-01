1/1
Irene Ovella Phillips
1925 - 2020
Irene Phillips, 95, transitioned from her earthy tabernacle on 9/26/2020. She was born to the late Alvin & Eldora Eason in Winfall, NC, 6/7/1925. She dedicated 25 years of her life working at First Colonial Inn. Irene loved the Lord and for 45 years was a member of the Upper Room Church on the Rock COGIC under the leadership of the late Pastor Williams H. Perry and now Pastor Lovell Ford & Lady Eldora Ford. A private Celebration of Life will be held 11am, Sat., 10/3/2020 at the Upper Room Church on the Rock COGIC, with a public viewing 5-8pm, Fri., at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
PRIVATE -- Upper Room Church on the Rock COGIC
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
