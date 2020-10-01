Irene Phillips, 95, transitioned from her earthy tabernacle on 9/26/2020. She was born to the late Alvin & Eldora Eason in Winfall, NC, 6/7/1925. She dedicated 25 years of her life working at First Colonial Inn. Irene loved the Lord and for 45 years was a member of the Upper Room Church on the Rock COGIC under the leadership of the late Pastor Williams H. Perry and now Pastor Lovell Ford & Lady Eldora Ford. A private Celebration of Life will be held 11am, Sat., 10/3/2020 at the Upper Room Church on the Rock COGIC, with a public viewing 5-8pm, Fri., at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com