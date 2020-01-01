|
|
Irene Rose Becker Ullman, 82, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at the Beth Shalom Village in Virginia Beach, VA. She was born on July 4, 1937 in Portsmouth, VA and preceded in death by her parents Alexander Becker and Zelda Goldman Becker and her brother Milton Jarl Becker.
Mrs. Ullman graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, VA in 1955 and completed her teaching degree at Mary Washington College and a Master in Education from Old Dominion University. She was a retired educator who taught at the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater, Ryan Academy and the Norfolk Public Libraries where she was well-known for her educational children's puppet shows.
She attended Temple Israel for many years, then later B'nai Israel Congregation and the Chabad Lubavitch of Tidewater. Mrs. Ullman was an active volunteer in the Norfolk Jewish Community throughout her life including many years helping at the Beth Shalom gift shop before becoming a resident of The Terrace. She was beloved by many family and friends throughout the Tidewater area.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Ullman Goldman and her husband Charles of Norfolk, her sons; Eric Ullman and his wife Helen of Chicago, Illinois and her grandchildren, Stephanie, Caroline and Vanessa; and Michael Ullman and his wife Chanida of Thailand. She is survived by her ex-husband Henry Ullman of Coconut Creek, FL.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Forest Lawn Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Rabbi Sender Haber will officiate.
Memorial donations may be sent to B'nai Israel Congregation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020