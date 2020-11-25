Irene Sabina Pierce (Weglowski), 97, peacefully passed away in her Virginia Beach home on November 21, 2020 with her family beside her. Irene, a Chicagoland native moved to Virginia Beach in 1999 be to closer to her daughter and son-in-law, to escape those harsh Chicago winters. Irene was a retiree of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. She found new friends at the Church of the Holy Family. A stroke in 2006 left her homebound. Her son, the late Roderick B. Pierce, came to Virginia Beach to become Irene's primary caretaker until his death in February. Despite many of life's obstacles Irene had to face, she always remained optimistic; a tribute to her Catholic faith. Irene loved musicals, enjoyed working on her crossword puzzles and jumbles, even when macular degeneration was slowly taking her central vision away.



Irene was born to the late Joseph Weglowski and Sabina Grezlak (Szurgot) and sister to the late Raymond Weglowski. She grew up in a Polish American community, then called "back of the yards" a neighborhood of Chicago. She was bilingual, Polish being her second language, although American born. Irene married Robert Dale Pierce until his death in 1981 and remained a widow.



Left to cherish her memories are her beloved daughter and caretaker, Deborah Pierce-Kvietkus and her spouse Lawrence Kvietkus of Virginia Beach; beloved son, Robert R. Pierce of Oak Forest, IL; sister-in-law, Ethel Weglowski and nephew, Ronald Weglowski of Naperville, IL; great-aunt to Michael Moeschberger and family of WI and beloved nephew, Mark Weglowski of Pheonix, AZ; along with many other relatives.



Special thanks to Elaine and Caroline of Sentara Hospice. Inurnment of Irene and her son Roderick will take place at the Columbarium at the Church of the Holy Family in Virginia Beach. Services are private. Arrangements by National Cremation Society.



