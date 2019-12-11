The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Blackwater Baptist Church
6000 Blackwater Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Tebault Frost


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Tebault Frost Obituary
Irene Tebault Frost, 93, widow of Ralph Lee Frost, passed quietly to her eternal home from Princess Anne Health & Rehabilitation Center on December 10, 2019 with family by her side. Irene was born at home in Blackwater, Princess Anne County, on July 11, 1926. She was the daughter of Luta Freeman Tebault and Richard Murray Tebault. Irene was a lifelong member of the Blackwater community and Blackwater Baptist Church. She lived a beautiful and devoted life focused on faith, family, friends, and the farm.

Irene was a 1943 graduate of Kempsville High School and earned a stenographic certificate from Averett College. She was employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Norfolk Field Division, during World War II years.

Having grown up in a wonderfully large and close family, she cherished time with loved ones, especially amidst shared meals and holidays.

Irene carried on this deep family love with her beloved, bereaved family. She is survived by her sister, Mildred Bray and brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Laura Tebault; daughter, Diane Horsley and husband Don of Virginia Beach, daughter, Faye Shealy of Williamsburg, daughter, Beverly Powell and husband Chesley of Southern Pines, NC; grandsons Shane Horsley and wife Whitney, Ryan Horsley and wife Anne; great granddaughters, Meredith and Ella; along with six nieces and two nephews, all of whom loved her dearly.

The family extends heartfelt appreciation to her 2019 caregivers, Tina Gibbs, Delilah Brennemann, and Esther Brennemann along with the personnel at Princess Anne Hospital and Princess Anne Health & Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care.

A service of worship and thanksgiving for the life of Irene Tebault Frost will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Blackwater Baptist Church, 6000 Blackwater Road, Virginia Beach. A processional to the burial site and graveside service in the church cemetery will follow. Interment will be next to her beloved husband of 62 years. Family and friends are invited to the church fellowship hall for a memorial reception. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blackwater Baptist Church Perpetual Care or the American Diabetes Association.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -