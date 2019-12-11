|
Irene Tebault Frost, 93, widow of Ralph Lee Frost, passed quietly to her eternal home from Princess Anne Health & Rehabilitation Center on December 10, 2019 with family by her side. Irene was born at home in Blackwater, Princess Anne County, on July 11, 1926. She was the daughter of Luta Freeman Tebault and Richard Murray Tebault. Irene was a lifelong member of the Blackwater community and Blackwater Baptist Church. She lived a beautiful and devoted life focused on faith, family, friends, and the farm.
Irene was a 1943 graduate of Kempsville High School and earned a stenographic certificate from Averett College. She was employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Norfolk Field Division, during World War II years.
Having grown up in a wonderfully large and close family, she cherished time with loved ones, especially amidst shared meals and holidays.
Irene carried on this deep family love with her beloved, bereaved family. She is survived by her sister, Mildred Bray and brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Laura Tebault; daughter, Diane Horsley and husband Don of Virginia Beach, daughter, Faye Shealy of Williamsburg, daughter, Beverly Powell and husband Chesley of Southern Pines, NC; grandsons Shane Horsley and wife Whitney, Ryan Horsley and wife Anne; great granddaughters, Meredith and Ella; along with six nieces and two nephews, all of whom loved her dearly.
The family extends heartfelt appreciation to her 2019 caregivers, Tina Gibbs, Delilah Brennemann, and Esther Brennemann along with the personnel at Princess Anne Hospital and Princess Anne Health & Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care.
A service of worship and thanksgiving for the life of Irene Tebault Frost will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Blackwater Baptist Church, 6000 Blackwater Road, Virginia Beach. A processional to the burial site and graveside service in the church cemetery will follow. Interment will be next to her beloved husband of 62 years. Family and friends are invited to the church fellowship hall for a memorial reception. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blackwater Baptist Church Perpetual Care or the American Diabetes Association.
