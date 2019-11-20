|
|
Prophetess Irene Tucker, 90 of Norfolk, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born in Nash County, North Carolina on October 4, 1929. She is the oldest of eleven siblings. To all who know her she is simply called "Mommie". She served as Co-Pastor to the congregation of Tabernacle Voice of Deliverance Church located in Norfolk, VA. She was a devoted wife of Bishop Rudolph Tucker and proud mother of four children: Rudolph L. Tucker (deceased), Anthony D. Tucker, Ivan J. Tucker (deceased), and Occoneechee T. Dale. She was predeceased by both parents, Floyd A. Richardson and Almedia L. Richardson, and one brother Elder Victor Richardson. Prophetess Tucker is survived by her husband Bishop Rudolph Tucker of Norfolk, VA; son, Anthony D. Tucker of Norfolk, VA; and one daughter, Occoneechee T. Dale of Norfolk, VA. She is further survived by 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 9 siblings and a host of other relatives and close friends. Funeral services will occur on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00am at New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1765 South Military Hwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Entombment will follow immediately after the service at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019