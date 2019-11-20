The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Tucker


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Tucker Obituary
Prophetess Irene Tucker, 90 of Norfolk, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born in Nash County, North Carolina on October 4, 1929. She is the oldest of eleven siblings. To all who know her she is simply called "Mommie". She served as Co-Pastor to the congregation of Tabernacle Voice of Deliverance Church located in Norfolk, VA. She was a devoted wife of Bishop Rudolph Tucker and proud mother of four children: Rudolph L. Tucker (deceased), Anthony D. Tucker, Ivan J. Tucker (deceased), and Occoneechee T. Dale. She was predeceased by both parents, Floyd A. Richardson and Almedia L. Richardson, and one brother Elder Victor Richardson. Prophetess Tucker is survived by her husband Bishop Rudolph Tucker of Norfolk, VA; son, Anthony D. Tucker of Norfolk, VA; and one daughter, Occoneechee T. Dale of Norfolk, VA. She is further survived by 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 9 siblings and a host of other relatives and close friends. Funeral services will occur on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00am at New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1765 South Military Hwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Entombment will follow immediately after the service at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -