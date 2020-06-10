Irene Vivian Doxey, 83, earned her wings on June 4, 2020. She was born in New York, NY, to the late Harry and Anna Burns Robison.
Irene is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Doxey. She is survived by a daughter, Catherine Doxey Barth (Keith); a son, Commander Keith M. Doxey, USCG (Spring); a daughter-in-law, Nancy Doxey; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Irene was active at Church of the Resurrection, and she will be greatly missed by the Sewing Circle, the Funeral Ministry, the Oasis Social Ministry, and the Eucharistic Ministers. She will also be remembered dearly by her Red Hatters, The Fabulous Fruitcakes.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Church of the Resurrection in Portsmouth. A visitation will take place at the church an hour prior. For additional information or to offer condolences, please visit BWFosterFuneralHome.com. Donations in Irene's name may be made to Church of the Resurrection, Oasis Social Ministry, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.