Irene Yustak, 96, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed peacefully on June 23, 2019.



Irene was born March 23, 1923 in Buffalo, New York. She was the daughter of Joseph and Lottie Krawczyk. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Yustak Vickers, CDR, SC, USN,(Ret) and husband Robert Vickers , CDR, SC, USN (Ret) of Chesapeake, VA, Allyson Roberts and husband Brook Roberts of New Hampshire, grandson, Christian Roberts of Massachusetts, niece, Joyce Block and husband Henry Block of Texas and many nieces and nephews.



Irene married Paul Yustak in 1959. They met while working at Kinney Shoes in Buffalo, New York. Work took them to Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia in 1985. While here in Virginia, Irene and Paul first moved to Norfolk. They became parishioners of All Saintsâ€™ Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach. When Paul passed away in April of 1986, Irene remained in Norfolk until 2003 when she moved to Chesapeake to be with family. In 2010 Irene moved to Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay. Irene loved staying active in church activities and the Polish American Society of Tidewater. She enjoyed antiques, playing cards, and gardening. Irene will be remembered for her cheerful attitude, welcoming personality, sense of humor and love of animals.



The family would like to express our sincere thanks to her many friends and to the residents and staff of Westminster Canterbury for their kindness and care provided to our Mother.



A memorial service will be conducted at All Saintsâ€™ Episcopal Church, Virginia Beach at 2PM on Friday, August 2nd, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saintsâ€™ Episcopal Church or the Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Program. Condolences may be offered to the family at:



www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019