The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iretta Colwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iretta "Loretta" Colwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iretta "Loretta" Colwell Obituary
Iretta "Loretta" Grady Colwell, 63, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Chesapeake.

Loretta was born in Hazard County, Kentucky to the late Paul and Gertrude Colwell. She was predeceased by her baby daughter, Loretta Grady Hargraves; sister, Betty Donahue; and grandparents, Sherman and Edith Campbell.

Loretta will be sorely missed by her loving husband John H. Grady; oldest daughter, Sandra Grady Brownley and Hector Merello; grandchildren, Brittany and Rachael Brownley and Chance Michael; and lifetime friends Elaine Watkins and Jean Ringenberg.

A memorial service will be conducted 2:00pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home Kempsville Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Loretta's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliams.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now