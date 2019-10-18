|
|
Iretta "Loretta" Grady Colwell, 63, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Chesapeake.
Loretta was born in Hazard County, Kentucky to the late Paul and Gertrude Colwell. She was predeceased by her baby daughter, Loretta Grady Hargraves; sister, Betty Donahue; and grandparents, Sherman and Edith Campbell.
Loretta will be sorely missed by her loving husband John H. Grady; oldest daughter, Sandra Grady Brownley and Hector Merello; grandchildren, Brittany and Rachael Brownley and Chance Michael; and lifetime friends Elaine Watkins and Jean Ringenberg.
A memorial service will be conducted 2:00pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home Kempsville Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Loretta's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliams.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019