Irineo Galvez "Ernie" Pancho
Irineo "Ernie" Galvez Pancho, 86, went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2020. He was born in Manila, Philippines to the late Benito and Maria Pancho; he was the last of 16 children. Ernie served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired after 30 years as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He then worked Civil Service as a Financial Analyst for more than 15 years. Ernie was a long-time and very active member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and was a founding member of the FilAm Organization. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Francisca Pancho.

Survived by his 3 sons, Manolito Pancho and his wife Nancy, Bienvenido Pancho and his wife Melanie, and Hubert Pancho and his wife Leslie; 7 grandchildren, Diane, Melissa, Benjamin, Rebecca, Alexander, Andrew, and Katherine; and 6 great grandchildren.

Services will be private. The family request no flowers. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
