Iris Frances Rodgers lamb, 82, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2020. Iris was born to the late Lemly and Lelia Rodgers on November 4, 1937 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.We lost our beloved Iris to cancer and we miss her so much. She loved to be with family and friends and was there for us through the good times and bad times. Iris loved to garden and always kept a beautiful yard. We miss her beautiful smile and all the fun and happy times together.Other than her parents, Iris was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Hewitt and brother, Robert Wayne Rodgers.Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Myron Lamb; son, Larry Hewitt; step-children, Cynthia Lamb (Cybele), Michael Lamb, Sheila Stratton (Roger); granddaughter, Felicia Hewitt; brother, James Rodgers; sisters, Juanita Williams, Judy Moore and Mildred Gackstatter. Many more extended family members and friends.A visitation will take place at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Drive, VA Beach, 23462) on Tuesday, September 22 from 12:00 pm Until 1:00 pm with funeral service immediately following. Burial will take place after the service at Albert G Horton, Jr Veterans Memorial Cemetery.