Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Iris Lucile Bass

Iris Lucile Bass Obituary
-Iris Lucile Bass, 91, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born in Elkton, VA to the late Rev.John E. and Iris Monger Wyant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Bass; a sister, Jean St. Clair; three brothers, Johnny, Earl and Ray Wyant.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Blessing; her son, Barry W. Bass (Betty); three grandchildren, Tracie L. Davis (Bill), Wendi L. Moody and Jesse W. Bass; five great grandchildren, Jacob Moody, Damon Bass, Malia Cline, Jordan Bass and Autumm Bryant; and a host of loving extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3PM, Friday, August 23, in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Rev. Waverly Smith. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Nansemond Indian Tribal Assoc. or Bon Secours Home Health and Hospice, 485 Rodman Ave. Portsmouth, VA 23707.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 20, 2019
