Iris R. Mardis, 92, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away October 17, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond C. and Ruth Irene Rote; her husband, Clair E. Mardis; and sister, Jewel Baggett.
Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Regina Riehle, Sharon Alipourshehni and her husband, Reza, and Christine Cutrell and her husband, Mike; a brother, Gerald Rote; a sister, Janet Hapner; five grandchildren, Autumn, Brooke, Nina, Andre, and Tiffany; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019