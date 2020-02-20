Home

POWERED BY

Irma Dunton Clarke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Dunton Clarke Obituary
Irma Dunton Clarke, 97, of 180 Keeter Barn Road, South Mills, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1922 in Birdsnest, Virginia to Harry and Mabel Dunton. Irma was predeceased by her husband, Allen Willis Clarke, in 2000. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Jolley (Bobby); two grandchildren, Ginger Badgley (Billy) and Robbie Jolley (Rebecca) and two great-grandchildren, Ethan Badgley and Taylor Badgley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Geneva Baptist Church, 806 N 343, South Mills, N.C. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she loved her Lord, her family, her church and her church family. She will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Geneva Baptist Church or the Gideon's International.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -