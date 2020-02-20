|
Irma Dunton Clarke, 97, of 180 Keeter Barn Road, South Mills, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1922 in Birdsnest, Virginia to Harry and Mabel Dunton. Irma was predeceased by her husband, Allen Willis Clarke, in 2000. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Jolley (Bobby); two grandchildren, Ginger Badgley (Billy) and Robbie Jolley (Rebecca) and two great-grandchildren, Ethan Badgley and Taylor Badgley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Geneva Baptist Church, 806 N 343, South Mills, N.C. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she loved her Lord, her family, her church and her church family. She will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Geneva Baptist Church or the Gideon's International.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020