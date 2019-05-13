Irma Louise Brodeur, 95, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Irma Nixon Blake Bartholomew and Elmer C. Blake. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Edmund R. Brodeur, Sr. Mrs. Brodeur lived on their beloved family farm on Elbow Road for over 50 years. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. When she was no longer able to drive, she attended St. Stephenâ€™s Episcopal Church with a family member. She was a member of the Scherzo club. She enjoyed sewing, the opera, and the Virginia Symphony. Left to cherish her memory are five children, Elizabeth Midgett and her husband, Keith, of Virginia Beach, Edmund R. Brodeur, Jr. and his wife, Rose, of Norfolk, David S. Brodeur of North Carolina, Susan Jenkins and her husband, Ray, of Chesapeake, and Claudia B. Gurganus and her husband, David, of Virginia Beach; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and one more due soon. She was predeceased by her brother, Cuthbert Blake and a granddaughter, Abbey Greer. The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15th at the Norfolk chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Her funeral will be the following day, Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jonathan Meraz officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 6001 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23505 or the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 13, 2019