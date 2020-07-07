After a valiant fight to regain her physical health, Irmina Stalzer Machanty, 78, passed peacefully into God's loving arms on June 20, 2020.
Irmina was born in the small town of Kuhardt, Germany to August and Maria Oesswein in 1942. As a teen in post-WWII Germany, she met her first husband, Edwin Stalzer, in Zweibrucken, Germany while Edwin was an interpreter in the US Army. They got married in November 1959 and moved to Ridgewood, New York in 1960. A professional photographer by training, Irmina used her talents to specialize in portraits, especially of children, in those early years.
She moved to Rego Park, NY, in 1965 to raise her family, and eventually became a Lifetime member of the Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc., (A.R.E.) in 1976, where she served in many volunteer capacities for the local Queens A.R.E. Council, including hosting visiting speakers, leading "A Search for God" study groups in her home, and coordinating local programs for A.R.E.'s Virginia Beach Headquarters. Passionate about the Edgar Cayce readings and teachings, Irmina also started the first A.R.E. Study Group at the United Nations with members from Russia and other countries.
A longtime advocate of organic food, she once owned a health food store in Forest Hills, New York where she dispensed information on the Cayce readings, along with supplements. When she met Dr. Harold J. Reilly, one of America's outstanding physiotherapists, to whom the "Sleeping Prophet" referred over a thousand people for treatment, she was determined to study with him and became a certified massage therapist. Along the way, she also became Dr. Reilly's friend and helper, and worked as a home health aid in the greater NYC area.
She divorced in 1984, and more recently married Joseph Machanty in 2004, relocating to Virginia beach to fulfill her dream of being physically near the Cayce material. She volunteered frequently, helping with programs, practicing massage, and speaking with students at the Cayce-Reilly Massage School about her experience with Dr. Reilly. She was especially interested in the construction of A.R.E.'s labyrinth and actually laid out the direction of the labyrinth with CEO Kevin Todeschi when it was installed. Irmina relished introducing visitors to the labyrinth and taking them through guided meditations there.
She worshipped at Virginia Beach Friends Meeting, the First Church of Christ, Scientist, and Unity Renaissance in Chesapeake, and was predeceased by her husband, Joe. Her kindness, willingness to help people, and beautiful heart will be missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are the two sons of whom she was so proud, Steven Stalzer (his wife, Valerie) of Boston, MA and David Stalzer, of New York, her sons' father Ed Stalzer (Carol), and her four grandchildren, Rosa, Thomas, Amanda and Abigail. She is also survived by a sister, Magda Krieger of Woert am Rhein, Germany, and Magda's extended family.
Remembrance gatherings will be held at the A.R.E. in Virginia Beach and in New York City at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irmina's memory to the Association of Research and Enlightenment, 215 67th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, or you may use this memorial fund link to send a donation to A.R.E., along with your remembrance of Irmina: https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/in-memory-of-irmina/4681/
Godspeed you, Irmina. Go with love.