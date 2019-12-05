|
Irvin "Sonny" Bailey, 88, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1931 to the late Irvin Lee and Ruby Smith Bailey. He was also predeceased by his sister, Etta Ford and son-in-law, Doug Dohey. Sonny lived a rich life, full of friends, family, and love, retiring after 40 years with the Beltline Railroad of Norfolk Southern. He loved bluegrass music, fishing, and an ice-cold beer or a stiff Early Times toddie. He enjoyed reading about history and had a reputation for being an entertaining, colorful storyteller. It can safely be said by those who knew and loved him that he was a character.
He is survived by his sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Ann Bailey; his three angels, daughters, Teresa Hazlett, Karen Rogers, and Linda Dohey; his buddies, sons-in-law, Jay Hazlett and Wayne Rogers; grandchildren, Shawn Conley, Megan Corley, Ashley Rogers, Blythe Crandell, and Piper Dohey; and great-grandchildren, Justin, Paige, and Madison Conley, Cameron Boucher, and Kailen Krebill.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6-7:30 PM Thursday evening at the Funeral Home. Condolences my be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019