Irvin D. Jackson

Someone Is Missing at Christmas

Let this be a loving reminder

That someone is missing today,

Someone our hearts still hold on to,

As we travel along life's way.

Someone who made life so special,

for all those who knew him.

Someone who won't be forgotten,

But cherished from year to year.

And now in remembrance of him,

Let us all fondly recall ,

How dearly each one of use loved him,

And oh....how he loved us all.

Your loving wife Carolyn, Irvin Jr., Mandele, Antoinette and Danielle
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 23, 2019
