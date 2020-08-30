1/
Dr. Irvin J. Coin
Dr. Irvin J. Coin, 97, passed away August 28, 2020. A native of Portsmouth he was the son of the late Robert and Rebecca Coin. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Nachman Coin, his brother Ernest Coin and sister Sophie Block.

He graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and served in the US Army in WWII.

He is survived by his daughter Nancy Unger (Howard) and son Dr. Richard Coin (Nina). His grandchildren are Dr. Keith Unger (Emily), Dr. Suzanne Unger Freeman (Mathew), Dr. Eric Unger (Leslie), Blair Burdette (David) and Teddy Coin. His 9 Grandchildren are Bennett, Stella, Violet and Saul Unger, Garrett and Henry Freeman and Andrew, Hunter and Jackson Burdette. His nieces are Leslie Klavan and Barrie Smullian.

A private graveside service will be held 1:00, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Hebrew Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at HDOliver.com..

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hebrew Cemetery
