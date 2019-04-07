Irvin Ray Knight, 78, went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Ned and Agnes Knight. He was predeceased by his brother Cecil Knight and a grandson Will Stephens. Irvin attended Berea Christian Church in Driver and was retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a Planner/Estimator. He loved all sports with NASCAR being #1 and his pets especially Reeseâ€™s Cup aka Bo.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda; daughters Lindy Stephens and husband Richard, and LizAnne Gosey and husband David all of Suffolk; grand children Victoria Stephens, Chelsea Benoit and husband Robert, Christopher Stephens, Joshua Schuyler, and Caroline Stephens; a great grandchild Emerie Stephens; and a cousin that was like a brother Raymond Knight; and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.A Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11 AM in Berea Christian Church, 4109 Driver Lane, Suffolk VA 23435 by Pastor Rob Stovall. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434 on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Berea Christian Church or to the Suffolk Humane Society, 412 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary