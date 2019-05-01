PORTSMOUTH â€" Irvin Lee â€œSnookDaddyâ€ Humphries, Sr., 78, of the 3300 block of Dartmouth St. passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in a local hospital. A native of Portsmouth, he was born on January 21, 1941 to the late John and Marjorie Humphries; and was a carpenter by trade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy L. Humphries; a son, â€œPeeWeeâ€ Humphries; and his two brothers.He is survived by his two daughters, Margie Stevenson and her husband Paul and Barbara H. Morris; a son, Billy J. Humphries and his wife Angela; his fiancÃ©e, Debbie Hayden; six grandchildren, Paul, Jr. and wife Candy, Nichole and husband Jeremy, Amber, Brittany and fiancÃ© Christian, Jeremy, and Robbie; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local SPCA or to the .Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019