The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Humphries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving "SnookDaddy" Humphries

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irving "SnookDaddy" Humphries Obituary
PORTSMOUTH â€" Irvin Lee â€œSnookDaddyâ€ Humphries, Sr., 78, of the 3300 block of Dartmouth St. passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in a local hospital. A native of Portsmouth, he was born on January 21, 1941 to the late John and Marjorie Humphries; and was a carpenter by trade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy L. Humphries; a son, â€œPeeWeeâ€ Humphries; and his two brothers.He is survived by his two daughters, Margie Stevenson and her husband Paul and Barbara H. Morris; a son, Billy J. Humphries and his wife Angela; his fiancÃ©e, Debbie Hayden; six grandchildren, Paul, Jr. and wife Candy, Nichole and husband Jeremy, Amber, Brittany and fiancÃ© Christian, Jeremy, and Robbie; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local SPCA or to the .Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now