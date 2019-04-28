|
CHESAPEAKE- Irving â€œI.R.â€ Hall, 88, died April 25, 2019. A native of Clarksville, TN, he retired from the Navy with 22 years of service and also retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. I.R. was a member of the Fleet Reserve. He is survived by his wife, Norma D. Hall; two sons, Gerald Robert Hall and wife Jan of NC, and Stephen James Hall and wife Angel of Virginia Beach; two sisters, Barbara Aldridge of Tenn. and Pearl Hogan of Florida; brother, Jerome Hall of Texas; and two grandchildren, Sebastian and Megan Hall.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, at 11 AM in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth is in charge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Maryâ€™s Home for Disabled Children, 6171 Kempsville Circle, Norfolk, VA 23502. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019