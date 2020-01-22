|
|
Irving William "Bill" Seeley, Jr. 72, died January 8, 2020 at Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach. The son of the late Irving Seeley, Sr. and Mary H. Seeley, Bill was born in Arlington, VA and grew up in Loudoun County, VA
After serving as a yeoman in the Navy during the 1960's, he worked for over 40 years as an accountant for several Tidewater businesses including Tidewater Supply and Taylor-Parker Supply. Also for over 40 years, Bill was active in St. Aidan's Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach as a member of the senior choir, the EfM program, and the Pastoral Care committee among others. He was known for and willingly shared his cooking and artistic skills. He participated in Cursillo in the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and attended and served on the coordinating team of the Tri-Diocesan Council on Aging's Fall Camp conference at Shrine Mont Conference Center in Orkney Springs, VA. For many years he participated in Civil War reenactment as a member of the 3rd Virginia Infantry.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sarah B. Seeley; sons William (Joanie Lambert) of Greensboro, NC, and Robert (Carrie Cross) of Portland, OR, and grandsons Branden and Liam Seeley and their mother Melody Seeley of Greensboro, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his sister Virginia Russ (Joseph) of Laurel, MD. and brother Brian Seeley (Debra) of Culpeper, VA. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brother Alan H. Seeley and sister Dierdre M. Seeley.
A Celebration of Bill's life will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 12:30p.m. at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 3201 Edinburgh Dr., Virginia Beach; followed by interment in the church's columbarium and a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Aidan's or the Fall Camp scholarship fund c/o the Rev. Marian Windel, 1782 Yanceyville Rd., Louisa, VA 23093.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020