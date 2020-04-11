|
Jerry Epstein, 94, passed away on April 8, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY to Nathan and Sadie Epstein.
Jerry met the love of his life, Geraldine Epstein after leaving the Navy. Together they had a lifelong relationship working together and a marriage of 66 years. Their marriage brought forth two loving children, Lance and Ronnie Epstein.
Jerry and Geraldine founded Toppers Menswear, where they served the Norfolk community for 35 years, before founding Marc Lance Menswear in Virginia Beach.
He had a full life, centered around his family, friends, customers and relatives. Left to cherish his memory are his children; grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie Epstein; nieces, Meril Hearst (Joe) and Loren Nelson (Edward); and many lifelong relatives and friends.
A private graveside will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2020