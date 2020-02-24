|
Dr. Irwin Stanley Sacks, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Betty Sacks; children David (Kathy) Sacks, Steven Sacks, and Elisa (Chris) Luck; sister-in-law Maryann Sacks; and nephew Jonathan Sacks.
He is preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Elizabeth Sacks and his two brothers Nathan ad Arthur Sacks.
Dr. Irwin Sacks was a member of The American Psychological Association, a member of The American Group Psychotherapy Association, a board member of the Jewish Museum and Cultural Center, a member of Ohef Shalom Temple as well as a past president of the Ohef Shalom Temple Men's Club.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2pm at Ohef Shalom Temple 530 Raleigh Ave, Norfolk, VA 23507.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2020