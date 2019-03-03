The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
Resources
More Obituaries for Isaac Clinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isaac Clinton Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Isaac Clinton Jr. Obituary
Isaac Clinton, Jr. of the 6700 block of Palem Road passed away on February 28, 2019. Mr. Clinton was predeceased by his parents, Bertha D. Clinton and Isaac Clinton, Sr. of Norfolk, VA. He was a member of Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church for over forty years.Survivors include a special aunt, Dorothy D. Shields of Norfolk, VA and a host of other family and friends. The viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Hale Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. His home going service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church with interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Professional services are entrusted to Hale Funeral Home, Inc. www.halefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
Download Now