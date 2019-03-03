|
Isaac Clinton, Jr. of the 6700 block of Palem Road passed away on February 28, 2019. Mr. Clinton was predeceased by his parents, Bertha D. Clinton and Isaac Clinton, Sr. of Norfolk, VA. He was a member of Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church for over forty years.Survivors include a special aunt, Dorothy D. Shields of Norfolk, VA and a host of other family and friends. The viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Hale Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. His home going service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church with interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Professional services are entrusted to Hale Funeral Home, Inc. www.halefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019