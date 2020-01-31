|
|
Isaac (Bud, Dr. J, Rev. Bud) P. Jernigan was born on August 26, 1932 in Cofield, NC to the late Isaac Hunter and Julia Josephine Wynn Jernigan. He entered the United States Army thereafter. After completing his tour of duty, he began working at the Naval Air Rework Facility. He retired after 38 years of service. After retiring, he began driving for Eddie's Bus Company. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Laverne and his children Keith, Beryl, and Felicia. A wake will be held on Friday, January 31, at St. Mark from 6-8 p.m. in Portsmouth. Funeral services will be held at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday February 1, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 31, 2020