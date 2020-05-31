ISAAC THOMAS WASHINGTON, JR. was born on May 7, 1949 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Isaac T. Washington, Sr. and Mrs. Augustine Washington. He died on May 26, 2020 and grew up in the Historic Truxton community of Portsmouth. Fondly remembered also as "Ike", "I. W.", "Wash" and "brother", Isaac always had a cheerful disposition and offered a word/greeting of humor to all with whom he came in contact. He was a 1967 graduate of I. C. Norcom High School and attended Norfolk State University. Isaac was a veteran of the United States Army, retiring in 1988. Subsequently, he retired from a second career in Civil Service with the Defense Commissary Agency Headquarters at Fort Lee, VA.
In addition to his mother, Augustine, he is survived by his wife, Isolde; his children, Iann Washington; Malcom Washington and Marcus Washington; his sister Norma W. Harris; brother, Ronald Washington and cousins Thomasina and Joseph Valentine, and a host of friends near and far. Throughout his life as he would leave one place and time for another place or time, his favorite expression on departing, would be "later." The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Isaac's name to the I. C. Norcom Alumni Association Scholarship Fund; a favorite Military Veteran Support Organization; the American Heart Association or any charity of your choice.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.