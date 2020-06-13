Va. Beach - Isabella "Ella" McFarland born April 5, 1947 in Lennoxtown, Scotland, passed away June 10, 2020, to be with her husband Paul McFarland, her parents William & "Bella" Stewart.She is survived by her children, Todd Jones, Dawn Maloney, Brook Beverage, and Heather North; grandchildren, Angela Wilkinson, Glen Phillips, Kyle Phillips, Burgundi Tarrant, and River North; great-grandchildren, Austin Martin and Rileigh Wannamaker.She was a reliable hard worker in management. She loved her family, travel and music. Ella was a patient, generous, kind woman who liked to laugh. She liked glamping and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by all.The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A Graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Monday, June 15, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be offered to the family at: