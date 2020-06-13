Isabella "Ella" McFarland
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Isabella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Va. Beach - Isabella "Ella" McFarland born April 5, 1947 in Lennoxtown, Scotland, passed away June 10, 2020, to be with her husband Paul McFarland, her parents William & "Bella" Stewart.

She is survived by her children, Todd Jones, Dawn Maloney, Brook Beverage, and Heather North; grandchildren, Angela Wilkinson, Glen Phillips, Kyle Phillips, Burgundi Tarrant, and River North; great-grandchildren, Austin Martin and Rileigh Wannamaker.

She was a reliable hard worker in management. She loved her family, travel and music. Ella was a patient, generous, kind woman who liked to laugh. She liked glamping and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by all.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A Graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Monday, June 15, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved