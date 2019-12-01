|
Ishmael Franklin passed away on Nov. 26th at age 92. He retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1985 as a Shop 51 Supervisor. He was a member of Portsmouth Masonic Lodge #100 and Past Master of Midday Lodge #132 and Past District Deputy for District #21 in 1972.
Ishmael is survived by his wife, Betty, of 72 years; two sons, Ishmael Ray (Wanda) and Danny (Gail); grandchildren, Brad (Tina), Jody, Tammy; and great-grandchildren, Connie and JÃ©an Luc.
A visitation will take place on Monday, Dec. 2nd from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Snellings, George Washington Highway Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1 pm at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019