The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Ishmael Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ishmael Franklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ishmael Franklin Obituary
Ishmael Franklin passed away on Nov. 26th at age 92. He retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1985 as a Shop 51 Supervisor. He was a member of Portsmouth Masonic Lodge #100 and Past Master of Midday Lodge #132 and Past District Deputy for District #21 in 1972.

Ishmael is survived by his wife, Betty, of 72 years; two sons, Ishmael Ray (Wanda) and Danny (Gail); grandchildren, Brad (Tina), Jody, Tammy; and great-grandchildren, Connie and JÃ©an Luc.

A visitation will take place on Monday, Dec. 2nd from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Snellings, George Washington Highway Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1 pm at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ishmael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -