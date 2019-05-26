The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Resources
More Obituaries for Itsuko Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Itsuko "Mickey" Collins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Itsuko "Mickey" Collins Obituary
Virginia Beach---Itsuko â€œMickeyâ€ Collins (87) went to be with the Lord on the morning of May 18, 2019. She was born in Kumamoto, Japan on September 9, 1931. She was preceded in her death by her longtime and loving companion, Randy Piche. Mickey, being a native of Japan, moved to the States in the 1960â€™s by marriage to her first husband. When she moved to Virginia Beach, she purchased a house in Aragona and worked in Morrisonâ€™s Cafeteria. There she lived a quiet life and was beloved by the Japanese community. She became a member of the Virginia Spirit of Jesus Church in which she was an active and loyal participant. Her love of gardening was an attraction to her friends and loved ones. She will be dearly missed by her friends and church family.A memorial service will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. at 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 3:00PM. Online condolences may be offered at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now