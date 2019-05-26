Virginia Beach---Itsuko â€œMickeyâ€ Collins (87) went to be with the Lord on the morning of May 18, 2019. She was born in Kumamoto, Japan on September 9, 1931. She was preceded in her death by her longtime and loving companion, Randy Piche. Mickey, being a native of Japan, moved to the States in the 1960â€™s by marriage to her first husband. When she moved to Virginia Beach, she purchased a house in Aragona and worked in Morrisonâ€™s Cafeteria. There she lived a quiet life and was beloved by the Japanese community. She became a member of the Virginia Spirit of Jesus Church in which she was an active and loyal participant. Her love of gardening was an attraction to her friends and loved ones. She will be dearly missed by her friends and church family.A memorial service will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. at 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 3:00PM. Online condolences may be offered at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019