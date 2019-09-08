Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Caplinger Cemetery
Criders, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Itsuko Combs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Itsuko Combs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Itsuko Combs Obituary
Itsuko Combs, 92, passed away September 5, 2019. A proud Christian woman, Itsuko has lived at the Sullivan House in her later years, where she was very active in her community. She loved to play Bingo and go to the casino. She loved her family, and enjoyed being a grandmother to her two grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children David Combs Sr. (Pamela) and April Saunders (Bill); grandchildren David Combs Jr. and Micah Combs, and a niece Hatsumi. She is preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Ralph Lee Combs.

The family will hold a graveside service at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. Condolences for the family may be offered at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Itsuko's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.