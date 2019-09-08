|
Itsuko Combs, 92, passed away September 5, 2019. A proud Christian woman, Itsuko has lived at the Sullivan House in her later years, where she was very active in her community. She loved to play Bingo and go to the casino. She loved her family, and enjoyed being a grandmother to her two grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children David Combs Sr. (Pamela) and April Saunders (Bill); grandchildren David Combs Jr. and Micah Combs, and a niece Hatsumi. She is preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Ralph Lee Combs.
The family will hold a graveside service at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. Condolences for the family may be offered at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019