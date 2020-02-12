The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Iva Shapland Brown

Iva Shapland Brown Obituary
Iva Shapland Brown, 78, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Rev. Richard and Annie Lee Shapland. Iva was married to Robert I. Brown for fifty-three years. The family will host a visitation on Friday, February 14 from 6:30 -7:30 pm and a service on Saturday, February 15 at 2 pm. Both occasions will be held at Loving Funeral Home located at 3225 Academy Avenue, Portsmouth, Virginia 23703. additional information may be found at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020
