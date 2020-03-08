The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184

Ivah Merne Jensen

Ivah Merne Jensen Obituary
Ivah Merne Jensen, 95, of Chesapeake, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

Born in Buffalo, NY she was the daughter of the late James and Pearl Fitzsimmons. She was also predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Roger Jensen.

Survivors include children, Linda J. Brillion and husband Paul, Steve Jensen and wife Joan, Tommy Jensen, and Jennifer Walsh and husband John; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Centerville Baptist Church. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Centerville Baptist Church.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020
