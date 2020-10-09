1/1
Ivan Alphonso Harrell
Ivan Alphonso Harrell entered into eternal rest on Wednesday,September 30, 2020.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Beach Funeral and Cremation, 4456 Bonney Road, Va. Beach, Virginia.

Ivan was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Harrell. Ivan worked at Verizon and Anthem for many years. He will be missed.

You may sign the online guest book at www.beachrivers.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
