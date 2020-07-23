Ivan Rae Carr, 83, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on July 19, 2020. He was born in Zuni, VA to the late Paul Clevon Carr and Golie Florence Joyner Carr. He was a member of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church. Ivan is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Eunice Mathias Carr; daughter, Tracey Lynn Carr; sons Michael Rae Carr (Mary Beth), Paul Douglas Carr (Stephanie); grandchildren, Justin Michael, Ross Hunter, and Merideth Brice; brothers, Lloyd Carr, Gerald Payne Carr (Peggy), and Paul E. Carr; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friend, Scott Halsey; and his furry buddy, Ozzi. Ivan started work at a young age helping his dad plow peanuts. He retired as a Sergeant Major from the United States Army 80th Division and also retired from Civil Service. He was a longtime baseball and football coach for the Aragona/Pembroke Recreational Leagues, proudly served as its President. In his later years he enjoyed taking his 56 Ford Fairlane to the local area car shows. He was a huge fan of UVA sports and he will continue to cheer his team on from above. Ivan was a loving PaPaw to Justin, Ross, and Merideth. PaPaw enjoyed taking his grandchildren to and from school, participating in their school activities and playing cornhole and catch with them. Ivan was deeply proud of and loved his entire family. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 26 at Southside Baptist Church at 2:00 pm with Rev. Burt Pearce officiating. Please wear a mask and social distancing rules will be adhered to. A private burial will be at Albert G. Horton Jr Memorial Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Once the service has been held it will be available for viewing on his obituary page on the funeral home website. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com
.