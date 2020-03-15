|
|
Ivy Lucille Criswell, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born in Gretna, VA to the late George Russell and Molly Motley Barbour and was also predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Charlie B. Criswell; daughter, Kay Chittenden; son, Danny Criswell; grandson, Blair Chittenden; and second husband, William "Bill" Tarkenton.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Charles W. Criswell; grandchildren, Heather Davidson (Colin), Courtney Osborne (Brady), Edd Chittenden, great-grandchildren, Tucker Osborne, Tanner Osborne, sister, Ola Atkins; son-in-law, Edward Chittenden; and ex daughter-in-law, Patricia Pitrolo (Dave)
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 6-7:30pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A funeral ceremony will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1pm at Grace Baptist Temple with reception to follow. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens next to her late husband Charlie. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020