J. Dugald Kirk died September 4th, 2019 as a result of a fall.
He was born on July 27th, 1940, in Lumberton, NC, and grew up in Martinsville, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, William Hailey Kirk, Sr., and Mary Walker Kirk as well as his brother, William Hailey Kirk, Jr.
Dugald is survived by his wife, Cheryl Pleasant; his sister, Jane LaPrade; his son, James Dugald Kirk, Jr.; his daughter, Anne Kirk; grandchildren, Reed and Amanda Davis; step-son, Jason Pleasant; step-daughter-in-law, Jennifer Pleasant; and step-granddaughters, Ashley and Olivia Pleasant.
He graduated from Wake Forest University and served in the U.S. Army. Dugald was a retired commodity broker, a job that he loved.
Dugald moved to Virginia Beach in 1976 and found his true home. He was never happier than when he was sitting on the beach or having a good party. He loved music, cooking, shag dancing, and playing bridge.
He truly loved his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
At his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation or the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019