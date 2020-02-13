|
Franklin - Dr. J. Floyd Clingenpeel, 78, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 in his home in Franklin, VA with his family by his side.
Joel Floyd Clingenpeel was a son of the late Joel Samuel Clingenpeel and Eleanor Moon Clingenpeel of Burkeville, VA. He was preceded in death by his older brother Conrad Clingenpeel of Lewiston, NY. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Mary Kanipe Clingenpeel, and his son Clarke Floyd Clingenpeel and wife Erika of Franklin, TN along with their two children Natalie Eleanor and Taylor Samuel Clingenpeel. Also left to cherish his memory are his son Dr. Joel Martin Clingenpeel and wife Beth of Chesapeake, VA, and their two daughters Ella Madeleine and Nora Grace Clingenpeel.
Dr. Clingenpeel was raised in Burkeville, Virginia and graduated from Crewe High School in 1960; he graduated from the University of Richmond with a B.S. Degree in Chemistry in 1964 and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia with his MD degree in 1968. He served as a US Army physician from 1970 to 1973 in Bremerhaven, Germany during the Vietnam conflict. He completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Norfolk General Hospital in 1975. He began practicing as an OBGYN physician in Franklin, Virginia on July 1, 1975 and he continued to practice medicine in that same location and community for another 43 Â½ years. He was a longstanding active member of the Tri-County Medical Society. Dr. Clingenpeel was a genteel man of high morals and dedication to the service and needs of others. He loved his patients and he was highly respected by his medical colleagues, coworkers, patients, friends and family. He was an active member of Franklin Baptist Church formally serving two terms as a Deacon, member of the church choir and bell choir, and substitute guest organist for the congregation for many years. He loved all the musical arts, antique furniture, garden design and was an avid traveler, explorer, and lifelong learner. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family on beaches and ski slopes, and he delighted in his local evenings with his friends in the Franklin Shag Club. Dr. Clingenpeel had boundless energy and a wonderful life and he intentionally took full advantage of all the opportunities that his earthly life had to offer. He is remembered for loving to laugh, his wonderful omnipresent smile, and for treating every day with positivity and every person with kindness and respect.
A memorial celebration of his life will be conducted at Franklin Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29 at 11AM. Family will receive friends at a luncheon reception in the fellowship hall to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be made to Franklin Baptist Church Music Fund, 208 N High St, Franklin, VA 23851. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2020