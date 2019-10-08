|
|
Jacalyn Brenner Newberg passed away on October 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jacie was born September 21, 1953 in Norfolk and graduated from Granby High School. She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Pearl Brenner and her two brothers Joseph and Michael. She is survived by her husband Steve, their daughter Stacie Hannah Remington (Michael) and by loving nephews, nieces and in-laws. Jacie fought her disease as fiercely as she lived her life, always giving her all, whether it was being a devoted wife and mother, caring for her own mother and then mother-in-law Rosalin Newberg in their final years, preparing signature sandwiches, sailing on one of her and Steve's many boats, and rooting for her beloved Chicago Cubs. The opportunity to attend a game at Wrigley Field a few years back was a highlight of Jacie's too short life.
Among those grieving the most is a group of women who were Jacie's fellow 1971 Granby High alumni. Jacie and those friends stayed close for some five decades, sharing life's downs but mostly ups, whether it was celebrating milestone birthdays or just hanging out in their hometown. Jacie's good humor, distinct voice and loving embrace will be sorely missed.
Steve and Stacie thank the doctors and nurses who comprise the oncology team at DePaul Hospital in Norfolk as well as the staff at Beth Sholom Village where Jacie spent her last few days on earth.
Funeral services will be graveside at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk on Thursday October 10 at 11 a.m. with a meal of consolation to follow at Temple Israel, 9550 Granby Street in Norfolk. Donations in Jacie Newberg's memory can be made to Temple Israel, 7255 Granby Street, the Brenner family's synagogue home for decades.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 8, 2019