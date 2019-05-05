Home

Jack Arnold Neely, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born in Laredo, TX to the late Byrd and Carrie Neely. He honorably served in the U.S. Army, was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church; a 1965 Cradock High School graduate and a proud Republican. He is survived by his two sisters, Peggy Arnold and Mary Reeve (Pete); a brother, David Neely; and two nephews, Roderick Arnold, Sr. (Denise) and Brian Gathy. A memorial mass will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, May 8, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Chesapeake, VA. Burial with full military honors will follow in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019
