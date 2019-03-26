|
Jack Alvin Qualls, 77, joined his heavenly father on March 21, 2019.He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Joyce Qualls and son, David Qualls. He leaves behind his daughters, Renee Evans, Shelly Edwards and husband Larry, and Marie Schultz and husband Brain; 3 granddaughters, Nikki, Lacey, and Caitlyn; and great-grandson, Alex.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wed. March 27, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 26, 2019