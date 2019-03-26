The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
For more information about
Jack Qualls
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Qualls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack A. Qualls

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack A. Qualls Obituary
Jack Alvin Qualls, 77, joined his heavenly father on March 21, 2019.He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Joyce Qualls and son, David Qualls. He leaves behind his daughters, Renee Evans, Shelly Edwards and husband Larry, and Marie Schultz and husband Brain; 3 granddaughters, Nikki, Lacey, and Caitlyn; and great-grandson, Alex.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wed. March 27, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now