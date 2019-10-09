|
|
Jack Anthony Meyn passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 with Rita, his wife of 55 years at his side.
Jack was born January 27, 1938 to Manford and Violet Meyn in Chehalis, Washington.
Jack joined the U.S. Navy when he was only 17, and qualified as an Electricians Mate in 1956. He loved his time in the Navy for the opportunities to learn new skills, as well as the travel and adventure it provided. â€˜Jack of all Trades' is an apt description, as Jack would try anything, could fix anything, and build just about anything. Most of all he loved to tinker his way to inventing a new or better way of doing or building things. He worked as a repairman after the Navy, and even had his own building contracting company.
Jack met his wife Rita Alves in Southern California where they had both come to live a life of adventure. They married in â€˜Fabulous Las Vegas' and Jack became a stepfather to Rita's children Susie and Wayne Cochran. Jack and Rita had two more daughters together, April and Autumn. He and his family loved camping, river rafting, mountain hiking, and rock hunting with friends. He also enjoyed blackjack and poker, but most of all, his family was his love and joy.
In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his brothers Bob, Charles, and Kenny, sister Nandia, stepdaughter Susie Muller, son in law Walt Muller, and grandson Paul Cochran. Left to remember his â€˜Can Do - Glass Half Full' life are his wife Rita, sister Sandra, daughters April Partida and Autumn Tibble, stepson Wayne Cochran and his wife Arleen, sons in law Louie Partida and Cris Tibble, grandchildren Ryan Cochran, Nick, Ashley and Nathan Tibble, Seville and Louis Partida, and four beautiful Great Grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Jack will be held Sunday, October 20, from 2-5 pm. For details, please call/email 757-375-1777 - [email protected]
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019