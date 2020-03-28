|
Dr. Jack B. Gaines Sr., 75, of Chesapeake, VA transitioned to eternal glory in the early morning hours of March 23, 2020. Jack was a humble man. In his early years, Jack became one of the first African American pitchers in Major League Baseball. In his later years, Jack dedicated his life by serving in the ministry as an Assistant Pastor, Missions Elder and as an Ambassador for Global Reconciliation.
To honor his legacy are his wife of 51 years, Mildred, Jack Jr. (Son), Joy Gaines Ransom (Daughter), Jerrold (Son), Jayda and Daurielle Ransom (Granddaughters), Gifted Children, Ineeta Harris and Perrer Tosso, Sisters, Janice Forrest and Jacqueline Pope (Nathaniel), Brother, Jeremiah Gaines Jr. (Theresa) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held at JT Fisher Funeral Services on March 29, 2020 2:00-5:00 pm, preceded by a private family ceremony on March 30, 2020. "A Celebration of Life" Memorial Service for Jack will be forthcoming. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtfisherfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 28, 2020