Jack Bethel Stokes 89, of Atlantic Shores Retirement Community and formerly of the Virginia Beach North End neighborhood, passed away on February 16, 2019. Jack was born in Kings Mountain, North Carolina on October 18, 1929. His parents, Percy Bethel Stokes M.D. and Mary Lyall Lane Stokes, moved the family to Norfolk, Virginia, where Jack attended Larchmont Elementary School, James Blair Junior High School, and graduated Matthew Fontaine Maury High School. After high school, he started college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. College was interrupted by a call to military service, spanning about 4 years in the US Navy where he was assigned to the USS New Jersey, earning numerous medals and awards. He returned to Chapel Hill to complete his undergraduate degree, after which he earned a law degree at the T.C. Williams School of Law. He practiced family and domestic relations law in Norfolk until he retired in the early 2000â€™s. He especially enjoyed making a difference for young people, by â€œhelping to keep them out of the system.â€Jack Stokes enjoyed sailing and boats all his life, including moth boats as a young man, Hampton One-Design, Hobie Cats, and windsurfing. He believed his affinity with the sea to be genetic. He was always physically fit, enjoyed riding his bike, and until recently was a regular at the gym. Jack was a voracious reader, a fan of all types of sports, classical and jazz music enthusiast, and delighted in modern and contemporary art. He was a gentle and kind-hearted man who loved dogs and cats. Jack enjoyed his family, friends, and many good laughs.He is survived by Martha Kavanaugh Stokes, Thomas Lane Stokes Jr, Selina Basnight Stokes, John Randolph Stokes, Kelly Outten Stokes, Gordon Kavanaugh Stokes M.D., Kerri Macpherson Stokes M.D., Ann Pearce Stokes, and nine grand-nephews and grand-nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas Lane Stokes M.D.A graveside service with family will be held at Mount Vernon Springs Presbyterian Cemetery in Chatham County, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Virginia Beach Public Library at vblibraryfoundation.org.