|
|
JACK BURT JACOBSON, 90, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully at home on April 18th, 2020. Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Suzanne Snyder Jacobson, four daughters, Maryann Jacobson (Angela), Carol Diamonstein (Jamie), Janie Craig (Jim), Betty Jacobson and two granddaughters, Claire and Alyson Diamonstein, along with several nieces and nephews.
Jack was born September 19th, 1929, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to the late Ben and Rose Jacobson. He was the youngest of four siblings, all of blessed memory: Buddy Jacobson, Evelyn Salasky, and Fred Jacobson. Jack graduated from Augusta Military Academy and served in the Coast Guard. He then joined his brothers in the family business, Portsmouth Salvage Company. Together, the three brothers enlarged the business which later became Jacobson Metal, located at Money Point in South Norfolk, one of the largest scrap yards in the Southeast.
Jack retired from the scrap yard to form his own real estate company, Jacobson Construction. He developed, among other things, The Virginia Village on General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach as well as investing in apartments and shopping centers. Jack was a true Renaissance man passionate about golf, reading and collecting Handel and Tiffany lamps, pottery, and art. To the end, the game of golf remained a great obsession. He was a champion golfer at both the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club as well as the Boca West Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida.
Known to many as Jackie, he could light up a room with his good looks, ready smile and funny jokes. He was warm and loving to his only two granddaughters, whom he happily spoiled. He could never stop talking about his four daughters, whom he referred to as his four billy goats who liked to eat up all his "green." He was devoted to the State of Israel, a place he visited many times, and supported Jewish causes by giving generously to the United Jewish Federation.
Jack was blessed to have the devotion of his wife Suzanne, who, for 64 years, put her husband first. Her love for him was especially evident in his last years when illness had weakened him and she never left his side. It was a beautiful and common sight to see Suzanne feeding and fussing over Jack at their favorite restaurants around town.
All in all, Jack was a lucky man in almost every aspect of his life. He was blessed with a devoted wife, four loving daughters and their loyal spouses, two loving granddaughters, a successful business life and lifelong friends such as Marty Brehne, Marvin Resnick, Charles Goldman, Norman Olitsky, and Billy Beard.
A private service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Suzanne and Jack Jacobson Family Fund at the Tidewater Jewish Federation. Those who wish to share their condolences or a story about Jack with the family can do so online at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020