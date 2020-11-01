1/
Jack C. Knight
Jack C. Knight of Suffolk, Virginia passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 81. He made friends everywhere he went and could make anyone laugh with his quick wit. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Hulda and Thurman Knight. Left to cherish his memory forever are his children Angela (Kyle) Hannan of North Carolina, Chuck Knight, and Allison (Cory) Mayo; grandchildren Margo Hannan, Kade Hannan, Jackie (Chaz) LaFave, Julia Knight, Jack Mayo and Grace Mayo; and his sister Janet Piland.

Jack was a known NASCAR enthusiast who built thousands of model racecars. Not only was his collection impressive but so was the size of his heart. He loved his grandkids to no end and even had a soft spot for stray and neighbor's dogs, whom he would feed regularly. He coached youth softball teams, was a member of the Chuckatuck Volunteer Fire Department and the Suffolk Police Auxillary. He was also a member of the Chuckatuck Ruritan Club and Oakland Christian Church in Suffolk.

Jack Knight will be missed. He lit up a room with his smile and he made people laugh. He was a fun-loving man and a friend to so many. Instead of flowers, please do something kind for a person or animal in memory of Jack.

A memorial service will be held for Jack Knight at 11 o'clock on December 17th, 2020 at Oakland Christian United Church of Christ, 5641 Godwin Boulevard, Suffolk, Virginia 23434. The memorial service will be in the New Community Life Center. Out of care and concern for those honoring Jack, we will follow proper social distancing guidelines to include proper face coverings.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Oakland Christian United Church of Christ,
