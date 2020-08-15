1/
Jack Clinton "JC" Arrington Jr.
1940 - 2020
Windsor - Jack Clinton Arrington, Jr. passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on August 13, 2020, at the age of 79.

JC was born on October 13, 1940 in Windsor, Virginia, and was preceded in death by his parents Jack Clinton Arrington and Frances Holland Arrington.

He retired from Newport News Shipyard after 43 years of service. As a young man, JC served in the Army National Guard. He was a past president and a lifetime member of Central Hill Hunt Club and was a member of the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. He was a founding member of the Quad County Houndsman Association. He served as a former assistant scout master for Boy Scouts of America Troop 41 which gave him the opportunity to attend the 1981 National Jamboree and travel to Philmont, New Mexico to the Philmont Scout Ranch. He was a member of Windsor Congregational Christian Church. He loved to fish and hunt and used his many talents to teach his sons and grandchildren how to love the outdoors as much as he did.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Beth and his sons, Jack (Lisa) and Randy (Debbie), grandchildren, Lauren (Colt) Copeland, Bryce Arrington, Zachary Keeling and sister, Faye Beale.

A graveside service will be held at 1 PM Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Windsor Cemetery, with Mr. Rex Alphin officiating. We encourage attendees to please wear a facemask.

Memorial donations in memory of JC can be made to Central Hill Hunt Club (c/o Will Flowers, 866 Holbrook Dr. Newport News, VA) The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice Staff for the excellent care they provided to our "Pop".

www.wrightfuneralhome.org

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Windsor Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME
206 W. 4TH AVENUE
Franklin, VA 23851-1734
(757) 562-4144
