Jack Clinton Hawkins, Jr. departed this earthly life on April 12, 2019. He was born on January 12, 1943, in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Jack Clinton Hawkins, Sr. and Beatrice Hall Hawkins. Jack was the eldest of six children born into this loving family.Jack was an active member of Community Presbyterian Church for over 55 years. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Rita H. Holmes and Marilyn H. Drewrey. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted and loving wife of 49 years, Mildred Lee Hawkins; a son, Kelsey Gerard (Tabitha-fiancÃ©) of Hampton; two sisters, Patricia H. Fisher (Tony) of Portsmouth; and Shirley H. Brown (Darryl) of Virginia Beach; and a brother, Calvin Hawkins of Portsmouth. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4 -7 pm at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake. A life celebration service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Community Presbyterian Church, 801 Tazewell Street, Portsmouth, VA. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 16, 2019